Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Delaying The Mandalorian Season 3

It was obvious from the beginning that Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be the two main driving forces behind Disney Plus’ roster of original content, and as a result, that means there are always going to be at least a handful of projects from both franchises in production simultaneously at any given period.

Looking at the MCU’s schedule, the theatrical Thor: Love and Thunder and streaming exclusive Hawkeye may have recently wrapped, but in the very near future, Kevin Feige will be overseeing The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars, all of which will be shooting at roughly the same time.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luckily, Star Wars doesn’t have any movies on the cards until Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron kicks off, but the overlap for the episodic adventures has impacted The Mandalorian‘s third season. Andor may have been filmed across the pond in the United Kingdom, but both The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi are using the California sets that house Lucasfilm’s Stagecraft technology, and when you factor in Pedro Pascal’s commitment to HBO’s The Last of Us, which starts next month, then Ewan McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi has had an unfortunate knock-on effect.

The Book of Boba Fett may have called it a wrap, but Obi-Wan Kenobi is still in the thick of it and will remain so for months to come, meaning that The Mandalorian won’t be able to start rolling cameras until the end of this year at the very earliest, and possibly later depending on Pascal’s free time given his first-position deal with HBO.