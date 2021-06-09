The Book Of Boba Fett Star Confirms Shooting Has Wrapped

We might not be getting The Mandalorian this year, but for fans of the expanded Star Wars universe, The Book of Boba Fett has to be viewed as a more than acceptable substitute. Based on recent comments by Pedro Pascal, there’s a chance that season 3 of Din Djarin’s adventures might not even shoot until next year, but luckily, Lucasfilm have another iconic bounty hunter they can rely on.

Temuera Morrison stamped his authority on the most recent run of The Mandalorian, and the post-credits scene set the titular antihero up to assume control of the criminal underworld on Tatooine, with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand by his side. That’s a formidable duo if ever there was one, and the series should be painted in some interesting shades of gray given that neither of the two leads are what you would call standard ‘good guys.’

Of course, we’ve known since The Mandalorian‘s last episode that The Book of Boba Fett was coming to Disney Plus in December, and now Wen has taken to social media and confirmed that production has officially wrapped, as you can see below.

Having helmed an episode of The Mandalorian as a favor to Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez has dived headfirst into the Star Wars sandbox, using his acclaimed “The Tragedy” as the launchpad towards being one of The Book of Boba Fett‘s executive producers, and he’s expected to be directing at least one of the installments himself.

The Favreau and Dave Filoni dream team roping in Rodriguez to helm a crime story with a legendary figure in the title role is exciting stuff, but unfortunately, there are still six months to go until The Book of Boba Fett finally debuts on Disney Plus.