Pedro Pascal Says He Hasn’t Shot Anything For The Mandalorian Season 3

The good news for Star Wars fans is that there’s more live-action content than ever before coming to Disney Plus over the next twelve months or so, but the bad news is that it’s looking increasingly unlikely that season 3 of The Mandalorian is going to be part of the lineup.

After making his well-received comeback in the last run of episodes for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Temuera Morrison will take center stage and partner up with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, which is heading to streaming in December. As the deluge of set photos have made perfectly clear, Diego Luna’s Rogue One prequel Andor is also well into production, while cameras recently started rolling on Ewan McGregor’s hotly-anticipated return to the franchise in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In a new interview where they questioned each other about their careers, McGregor and Pascal briefly touched on Star Wars before swiftly moving on, and the latter offered an update that a lot of people will no doubt find more than a little disappointing.

“We haven’t shot a third season so confidentially, so anyway let me tell you what’s going on.”

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, HBO’s The Last of Us is the elephant in the room, with Pascal’s first position deal meaning that the video game adaptation instantly took precedence over The Mandalorian from the second he signed it. The big budget series is set to film in Canada from July of this year until June 2022, too, which is a long way away from the California soundstage where the first two seasons of the Star Wars show were shot. As such, it could be next summer by the time he puts the helmet back on, unless of course they just replace him for the entirety of principal photography and have him record voiceovers during his downtime on The Last of Us.