Lucasfilm Reportedly Scared To Lose Pedro Pascal If The Last Of Us Takes Off

Pedro Pascal has been steadily rising up the Hollywood ranks ever since he first gained mainstream attention as Game of Thrones‘ Oberyn Martell back in 2014, which led directly to his three-season run as part of Netflix’s Narcos. The actor then made a seamless transition onto the big screen with solid supporting turns in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Equalizer 2, before landing the role of a lifetime as the title hero of The Mandalorian.

The 45 year-old’s career reached its zenith in December of last year, when he starred in three of the most popular projects across a trio of streaming services thanks to The Mandalorian‘s second season, Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix family superhero film We Can Be Heroes and HBO Max’s blockbuster comic book sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

The Last Of Us Art Imagines How Pedro Pascal Will Look As Joel 1 of 2

Now officially a bigger star than ever before, Pascal soon signed on to play Joel in HBO’s hotly-anticipated The Last of Us, instantly raising questions about how heavily he’d be involved in Mando’s third season. While he stands to do the majority of his work in Star Wars from the recording booth going forward, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Lucasfilm are trying to lock him down in the event that the video game adaptation takes off.

“Lucasfilm trying to lock Pedro down for a while, they are scared they may lose him if Last of Us takes off,” says Richtman.

Of course, the only issue here is that Pedro Pascal signed a first position deal to star as Joel, which means that The Last of Us instantly usurped The Mandalorian on his list of priorities from the second he put pen to paper, and if they wanted to, HBO have the legal and contractual right to stop him from returning as Din Djarin in the event that a potential scheduling conflict arises. That being said, the two parties will no doubt figure out a way to make it work given that stunt doubles can easily fill in for his Lucasfilm ventures on set.