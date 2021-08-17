Obi-Wan Kenobi Has Reportedly Finished Shooting

Cameras may have only started rolling towards the end of May, but it looks as though the massively-anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped principal photography already, which is a fairly quick turnaround for a project that boasts a stacked ensemble cast and no shortage of scope or scale.

It was recently revealed that Rupert Friend had finished up a while ago when he boarded the ensemble of Wes Anderson’s next feature, while subsequent reports offered that Indira Varma and Fast & Furious veteran Sung Kang were also free to move onto their next ventures.

Admittedly, three months sounds about right when Obi-Wan Kenobi is utilizing the same Stagecraft technology as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett to limit the need for practical sets and exterior filming, whereas Andor was in production for almost six months due to the high level of location work required for the Rogue One prequel.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

That could be a strong indicator that we could be seeing Ewan McGregor’s legendary Jedi in the first half of 2022, and an official release date and perhaps even the first footage could come as soon as November’s Disney Plus Day, which is guaranteed to feature all sorts of announcements and reveals regarding the streaming service’s stacked slate of upcoming originals.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres in December, and now that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have both moved into the post-production phase, more concrete details about either series shouldn’t be too far away. So far, all we know is that the former picks up a decade after Revenge in the Sith and culminates in the rematch of the century between McGregor’s title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, which is more than enough to get fans hyped.