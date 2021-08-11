Rogue One Trends For No Other Reason Than People Love It

The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker proved to be hugely divisive for a number of wildly different reasons, while not everyone was instantly sold on the merits of Solo as evidenced by the prequel bombing at the box office, so the release of Rogue One five years ago was the last time critics, audiences, and fans were all in unanimous agreement over a Star Wars movie.

An 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an 86% user score, over a billion dollars globally and a reputation as the best movie set in a galaxy far, far away of the entire Disney era is all entirely deserved and fully justified. In fact, people love Rogue One so much that it tends to trend every few months for no other reason than people want to remind their social media followers that it rules, as you can see from the reactions below.

Rogue One gave us the greatest Star Wars space battle pic.twitter.com/fW6I4jQcFp — Star Wars Fan 327 (@StarWarsFan_327) August 10, 2021

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (4K)



Cinematographer: Greig Fraser



Director: Gareth Edwards pic.twitter.com/TXc5s2DlDZ — 4K Everything Star Wars (@4KEverythingSW) August 10, 2021

ROGUE ONE is one of the greatest Star Wars movies of all time 💯 pic.twitter.com/8UwaZ5bfR0 — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) August 10, 2021

Rogue One never felt ‘gritty’ in the faux-mature way it’s generally employed but it’s always felt ‘adult’ to me in terms of the experience it’s trying to relate, i.e.- good, idealistic people broken by experience and have to find their way back to the people they once were — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) August 10, 2021

Me @ Rogue One pic.twitter.com/mOPZN683yv — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) August 10, 2021

For me Rogue One is so visually perfect. It’s right up here with TLJ in my mind. I love the aesthetic so much and I think the director(s) + cinematographer knocked it out of the park pic.twitter.com/stZ6kzI9TK — Nick (@BabuNick77) August 10, 2021

BODHI ROOK IS HANDS DOWN ONE OF THE BEST CHARACTERS OF ROGUE ONE😭 https://t.co/gsSagVAm18 — Margo (@margoween) August 10, 2021

let’s appreciate this Rogue one promo poster for a minute pic.twitter.com/D0uGzZDODB — Daniel (@senatoramidalla) August 10, 2021

I fucking love it when I see Rogue One trending. Best Star Wars movie Disney's done. pic.twitter.com/FaSQPLKPRe — Phil Shepherd (@PhilNeedsCoffee) August 10, 2021

since it’s trending lemme just say that the last 35 minutes of rogue one are better than the entirety of the new trilogy — issa phae (@mizphantasm) August 10, 2021

Lucasfilm must surely be regretting their decision to wipe out the entire principal cast at the end of the third act to eliminate the possibility of sequels, but Diego Luna’s pilot will be getting his own prequel spinoff to the prequel spinoff next year when Star Wars: Andor comes to Disney Plus, and Felicity Jones isn’t against the idea of returning as Jyn Erso.

Rogue One‘s reputation is all the more impressive when you remember that a troubled production saw Tony Gilroy take over from director Gareth Edwards for extensive and expensive reshoots, and it still turned out a whole lot better than the projects overseen from start to finish by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson. Even if Solo didn’t experience the same results when Ron Howard stepped in for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with just three weeks of principal photography left to go, Rogue One is a contemporary classic.