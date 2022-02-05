‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ writer addresses links to ‘The Acolyte’

The Star Wars franchise has spawned several spin-offs and is one of the most successful franchises of all time. Recently, fans were introduced to the ‘High Republic’ era of the Star Wars universe in the Disney canon, which takes place 200 years before the events of the first film.

The idea of Disney’s The High Republic series, which involves various novels and comics, is to have an era within the Star Wars timeline with which subsequent stories can be written without having to butt against already existing media. One of the upcoming shows that will take place within this timeline is The Acolyte, a Star Wars series coming to Disney Plus.

In a conversation with the Comic Book Nation podcast, as reported by ComicBook.com, Daniel José Older had this to say when asked how The Acolyte might affect how High Republic’s writers work:

“I don’t think about it because I don’t know anything about it. I know that if I step on something that they need for later that I’m going to get a note about it, and I’ll make the change. Other than that, what that means is I don’t have to think about it, which is great.”

Older’s first Star Wars novel was Last Shot, which tied into the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He also wrote instalments of The High Republic Adventures comic, the novel Race to Crashpoint Tower and Trail Shadows, a High Republic miniseries. His latest effort is the young adult novel Midnight Horizon.

As far as The Acolyte’s slot in the era, he added: “We’re the same era, but we’re a little ways away in the chronology, far enough away to be able to not step on each other’s feet, which was the idea.”