New Star Wars Theory Says The Bad Batch Will Kill Echo

Lucasfilm recently announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series that will serve as the successor to The Clone Wars and deal with the exploits of Clone Force 99 as they try to find their way in the world after the fall of the Galactic Republic.

This elite group of clone troopers was first introduced in the final season of Dave Filoni’s show, where they helped the Grand Army of the Republic foil the plan of the Separatists on Anaxes and turn the tide of war. Their genetic defects initially made them an undesirable batch of troopers on Kamino, but the Republic soon found a use for their unconventional skills. Led by Hunter, who possesses heightened senses, the team consists of three other soldiers: Wrecker, who has super physical strength, Crosshair, an unrivalled marksman, and Tech, a genius in technical matters.

After his rescue at the hands of the Bad Batch, Echo joined their team as well, since he could no longer fit in with the rest of his comrades in the Grand Army. The ending of The Clone Wars didn’t address their fates, but it’s safe to say that they instantly became fan-favorites during the first four episodes. Now, Lucasfilm’s new animated series will show what happened to them after Order 66 and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

According to a new theory, though, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will kick off with a tragic fate for Echo, as his new teammates will be forced to kill him because of the control chip.

The biggest question is whether the Kaminoans implanted the control chips in Clone Force 99 as well. What we have to remember is that these troopers were initially considered unfit for service, so it’s entirely plausible that they managed to retain their free will. Even when we see them in the first story arc of season 7, they don’t have the same obedience and principle as the rest of the clones.

But Echo was a normal clone trooper, so the Bad Batch may have to deal with his turn when Palpatine executes Order 66. Echo’s programming might even pressure him into attacking his new brothers, which would compel them to retaliate and possibly take his life.

At any rate, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will take place in the Dark Times when the newly risen Imperial legions terrorize the galaxy and subject the population to Palpatine’s rule, so it’ll be interesting to see what this rogue squad will attempt to do to jeopardize the Empire.