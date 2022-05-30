Star Wars fans have been treated to a ton of unique content from the franchise’s universe since the launch of Disney Plus and one of the most popular has been Star Wars: Visions. Fans should be excited to hear that the show is headed back for more.

At the recent Star Wars Celebration during the panel “A Look Back at Star Wars: Visions” the team revealed the announcement of a second season of the animated show headed to Disney Plus in 2023.

Star Wars: Visions bought tales from the galaxy into a completely unique anime style crafted by a variety of popular studios. For its second season, the scope is expanding further as there will be animation styles from all over the world, not just from Japan.

The shorts in season two will come from Japan, the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Chile, Spain, Africa, and India. Right now it isn’t clear what specific teams will be handling the new episodes or if any of the contributors to season one will be returning.

There were nine episodes that made up season one of Star Wars: Visions. Each of these told unique stories without connection aside from existing within the Star Wars universe. Fans immediately fell in love with the show and critics felt the same. The show currently boasts a 96 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn’t quite as high, currently standing at 67 percent.

You can stream all of Star Wars: Visions season one on Disney Plus.