Stephanie and Harris’ ’90 Day Fiancé’ relationship, explained

If you’re a reality TV lover who watches multiple dating shows, you know the end of each season brings a lot of questions about how each couple is doing. If you’re a loyal 90 Day Fiancé superfan (the only kind!), you know that these pairs experience a lot of complications thanks to visa issues, long-distance drama, and family opinions. Stephanie Davison and Harris Flowers had a particularly intense time together… so what is going on with them today?

Stephanie appeared in season 8 of the super popular TLC series and while some time has passed since her episodes, fans are still as eager as ever to discuss her. After catching up on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All episode, let’s take a moment to reflect on their juicy relationship.

What happened between Stephanie and Harris on 90 Day Fiancé?

Well, it’s not 90 Day Fiancé if there aren’t some shocking moments, so make sure you’re sitting down for this one. Stephanie and her fiance Ryan Carr’s cousin Harris were never in a relationship.

According to In Touch Weekly, Stephanie shared what was going on in a video on Instagram called “Sofa Talk With Steph.” She said, “I went on this show because I knew what it would do for my business” and although she “never wanted to be famous,” she wanted some brand recognition for the spa she owns, Skin Envy. She then explained that she and Ryan pretended to be in a relationship on 90 Day Fiancé but had broken up before filming. Then she shared something huge: she and Harris were lying about their romance. While one thing was true (Stephanie told Harris he should get a visa), the rest of what viewers saw was totally made up.

Did Stephanie really “feel chemistry when I see Harris” as she told the 90 Day Fiancé cameras? Were they actually intimate, as she shared with Ryan, or was that a lie, too? Maybe, maybe not. Sadly, the details of how this whole thing went down are a bit fuzzy and Stephanie hasn’t shared everything. But it’s safe to say she knew she was putting forth a false narrative.

What is clear is when you saw Ryan and Stephanie break up and Stephanie asked Harris to visit her in Belize, that didn’t mean they were starting a relationship. It was just a storyline.

Of course, reality TV fans are used to people wanting to appear on a show so they can become a celebrity. It happens all the time, whether someone is a cast member on Catfish pretending they want to meet their online love or eyeing the Real Housewives city they live in. But it’s hard not to be filled with mixed emotions when you find out a story like Harris and Stephanie’s. On the one hand, you live for the drama… but on the other, it’s disappointing when people aren’t truthful and genuine. All I know is that 90 Day Fiancé has cracked the code on getting people to watch season after season.

