Will there be a ’90 Day Fiance: Tell All’ part 5?

Let’s be real: When it comes to 90 Day Fiance, the messier the better. And it doesn’t get much messier than 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All, the latest multi-episode reunion special in the 90 Day Fiance series.

Fans have been loving the chaos, the drama, and the heartfelt moments between the cast as they interact in the house. TLC’s new reunion format allowed us to see pairings we haven’t seen before, adding fuel to rumored new romances between unlikely partners.

While it’s been a ride watching couples air their dirty laundry and Big Ed and Liz break up (again), all good things must come to an end. Sadly, that includes the eighth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All.

When does 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All part 5 air?

If you finished part 4 and still want more, you’re in luck. Part 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All is already streaming. The two-hour episode premiered on Aug 26 and is available to watch on TLC Go and Max.

In addition to good old-fashioned mud-slinging between cast members, expect to see some couples on the rocks. The finale also utilizes a reliable method to drum up some drama by bringing in a polygraph test. Yeah, we know polygraph tests aren’t exactly known for their accuracy, but it is a fun way to create some reality chaos.

This season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily After Tell All began airing on July 29th. You can stream all 5 parts of the reunion on either Max or TLC Go. Just note that you need a subscription to use Max but TLC Go is provided by your cable provider.

