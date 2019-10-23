Stephen Amell And Grant Gustin Embrace In New Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photo

At this point, one could say the filming schedule for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has been comparable to that of an independent movie’s. After all, an average episode for an Arrowverse series goes in front of cameras for about two weeks, before the footage is handed over to the post-production crew. But in this case, everyone has been working hard for an extended period.

Then again, we’re talking about an unprecedented crossover endeavor so massive that it encompasses five prime time television shows, those being Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. The previous record held by this brand was set at four series with “Crisis on Earth-X,” but even adding so much as one more to the tally is a logistical hurdle not many producers would want to jump.

From the look of it, principal photography may very well be ready to wrap – or, at least, that’s the impression we’re getting from Stephen Amell. One of the latest photos he’s shared to Twitter (via HollywoodNorth.Buzz) can be found below, and shows him embracing Flash star Grant Gustin and a friend named Sarah.

Here’s how Amell captioned the picture we’re discussing:

“Wedged in between me and Grant, my good friend Sarah. Met her on the pilot in 2012 and I’ve really loved watching her and her career advance over the past 8 years. Today was our last day together. Thankful for Sarah.”

Taking all this into account, I can understand why Amell is getting so emotional. In addition to wrapping something that’ll forever be regarded as an achievement in superhero TV history, the reality of Arrow‘s own impending conclusion is no doubt starting to weigh on him. Saying goodbye to beloved friends and colleagues must be very difficult for him, and we wish everyone involved all the best in their future endeavors.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.