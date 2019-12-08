Stephen Amell Shares First Look At Katherine McNamara’s Green Arrow Costume

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicking off this very evening, Stephen Amell has shared a new look at the various Arrowverse heroes united behind the scenes. And, in doing so, he’s given us our first glimpse at his on-screen daughter Katherine McNamara in her Green Arrow costume.

As fans know, Mia Smoak is destined to take over her dad’s mantle in the upcoming Green Arrow and the Canaries show, which will pick up where Arrow left off once it concludes its eighth and final season next month. As of last week, though, Mia has yet to become the next Emerald Archer. But it looks like she’ll get her own Arrow suit at some point during the crossover.

That’s what this image heavily suggests, anyway. Amell posted the sweet photo on Twitter, which shows himself and his daughter – dressed in Harry Potter’s Gryffindor colors – with his co-stars Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers), Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), McNamara, Ruby Rose (Kate Kane), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent) and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer).

If you think about it, there’s a representative of every Arrowverse show in this pic. You’ve got the stars of The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and Arrow, Routh from Legends of Tomorrow and the leads of the two spinoffs that are being developed: McNamara and Hoechlin, who’s set to star in Superman & Lois.

Mia appears to have a major role in the event, too, which will sow the seeds for her eventual place as one of the franchise’s protagonists. Of course, we’ll officially get to grips with the set-up for her spinoff in the penultimate episode of Arrow season 8, which will act as a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, begins tonight with a Supergirl/Batwoman double-bill on The CW.