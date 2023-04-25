Stephen Amell shares what it would take to bring him as Green Arrow to the DCU

There’s a group of diehard Green Arrow fans out there that would love to see Canadian actor Stephen Amell with his black hood and quiver in the DCU. Amell played the popular character for eight seasons in Arrow, and he’s reprising the role for The Flash season 9. He also recently revealed what would entice him to enter the DCU as the character.

In a recent deep dive with CBR, Amell shared that he stands by the decision to end the series but he enjoyed getting back into the character regardless.

“The decision to finish Arrow when we finished, I stand by. I actually do think that was the right call. But it’s like anything. You start to miss it. It had been a little over three years. When I got to Vancouver, it was in January. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. I stand by my decision, but it was really nice to be back.”

Now that he’s (sort of) back, would he be interested in getting back in the DCU or even the MCU? Amell’s answer? “I don’t know.”

He elaborated that he still looks “exactly like the character that I played for close to 10 years now,” so it wouldn’t be impossible. Showbiz, he said, is really unpredictable and that “whenever something pops up in my life — be it Arrow or Heels — by the Tuesday or Wednesday when it is hitting the trades, that Monday, I have never heard of the project before.”

Amell said he loves the genre, and he feels like there’s more story to tell – so he’s open to anything. “I love the genre. I’ve said this before, but there might be more fun stuff to do with Oliver Queen. So we will see.”

The Flash season 9, episode 9 airs April 26 at 10 p.m. on The CW. It will also be available on Hulu.