Stephen King gives Amazon’s latest hit his tick of approval

If you’ve been on the hunt for something new to binge (such as The Last of Us and soon, The Mandalorian aren’t keeping us all busy enough), a certain acclaimed horror author has a suggestion for you.

Stephen King recently took to Twitter to sing praises to Prime Video’s The Consultant, as well as the author behind the story which the streaming service is adapting:

THE CONSULTANT (Amazon Prime): Bentley Little is an incredibly good, incredibly sharp novelist who balances horror and social satire with aplomb. This series is worthy of his talents. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2023

The show starring Christoph Waltz arrived on the platform over the weekend. It is a dark comedy and thriller series which follows the exploits of Waltz’s sinister titular character Regis Patoff, who steps into a leadership role with a mobile gaming company. It also features the talents of Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, and Aimee Carrero.

The Consultant has so far been met with somewhat mixed, but overall positive reception from the critics and the masses, currently sporting a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 73 percent from the former crowd and 57 percent from the latter. However, if you’re going off of King’s words alone, it sounds like a must-watch. We also thought it was pretty good.

The best-selling horror author has been making waves for other reasons more recently, though perhaps in a more indirect manner – seeing as an It prequel series was recently greenlit by HBO Max. The man himself is of course entirely supportive of the endeavor.

In the meantime, if you’re keen for some Stephen King-approved silicon-valley drama to fill your viewing schedule, The Consultant is now streaming over on Prime Video.