Stephen King Is Recommending A Great New Horror Show

The world of TV horror is experiencing a major boom right now with hit shows like Midnight Mass, American Horror Stories, and Castle Rock gaining popularity. One new horror show that hasn’t gotten a ton of love yet is Chapelwaite on EPIX. The show stars Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone and is based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King.

The show is about a ship captain played by Brody who returns to his home of Preacher’s Corners, a small town in Maine, after the death of his wife. The captain’s dark family history comes back to haunt him and his children.

King adaptations haven’t always been successful but he’s on a hot streak with recent shows The Outsider, The Stand, and the previously mentioned Castle Rock. It appears that Chapelwaite could be another success for King. The author isn’t afraid to tear down an adaptation of his work as we’ve seen regarding Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of The Shining. However, Chapelwaite already has King’s stamp of approval. He took to Twitter to praise the series.

CHAPELWAITE (EPIX) is very, very good. Balls-to-the-wall gothic horror. All thriller, no filler. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 14, 2021

Obviously, King has a vested interest in seeing the series be successful but he also has a ton of credibility in the horror community. Despite his connection to the show, it could be worth a watch based on King’s endorsement.