Stephen King shares his latest small screen recommendation, and it’s impossible to disagree

As well as being one of the most prolific authors on the planet and a true icon of the horror genre, Stephen King also happens to be an avid devourer of film, television, and literary content.

The maestro of the macabre additionally has a sizeable online following who hang on his every word, whether he’s cracking terrible jokes, weighing in on the state of modern politics, or simply musing on just a small few of life’s great mysteries. One of King’s more favored methods of engaging with his followers is offering recommendations for their viewing pleasure, and it’s hard to disagree with his latest.

Rian Johnson’s Poker Face may have only premiered very recently, but the fact it’s a mystery-driven project created by the mastermind behind Knives Out and sequel Glass Onion ensured that it came burdened with plenty of expectation. Based on a Rotten Tomatoes score of 99 percent, though, it’s easy to see why King holds it in such high esteem.

POKER FACE (Peacock): Pure entertainment gold. Natasha Lyonne shines. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 5, 2023

Just because he’s associated with the spooky and supernatural, it doesn’t mean that King hasn’t broadened his horizons to watch as many different genres as possible during his downtime. In fact, it makes total sense that somebody who’s dedicated their life to horror would try to avoid it as much as possible, and there are few forms of storytelling more satisfying than a good old-fashioned mystery.

Part of the fun is trying to figure out what’s going on before the characters piece it together, and Poker Face‘s format offers a fresh take on one of the most well-worn forms of television there’s ever been.