When it comes to artists who aren’t shy about sharing what’s on their mind, author Stephen King is at the top of the list. When not fighting with Elon Musk, he regularly opines on pop culture on Twitter and has just upset the legions of Yellowstone fans.

The Vulture review of the latest episode of 1923 nails it: “There’s a fine line between charming and cloying.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2023

The 75-year-old posted the above yesterday evening about a recent episode of the prequel series, which received mixed reviews on Metacritic with a current average score of 67 percent positive. In “One Ocean Closer to Destiny” several characters survive harrowing experiences and while some agree with King and Vulture’s assessment, others feel the piece was a fantastic moment on television but, rarely for internet discourse, still have respect for King and other detractors.

I have all the respect in the world for you, but: Vulture, and you, are incorrect on this one. It was fantastic. Best episode yet. — Heidi McDonald (@Death_Bow) February 14, 2023

Later in the replies, many admit they do not know what the word cloying means and are resorting to looking it up. An addition, an ardent fan of Taylor Sheridan’s many, many efforts for Paramount argues that only someone who is a little bit deranged could ever think otherwise.

Not if you have empathy. But a clinically diagnosed psychopath would say this, someone who tries to simulate the minds of regular people. Empathy is what makes a true "regular guy".



Great episode. — Jake (@JakeHawk378) February 14, 2023

1923 has already been renewed for a second season which will also consist of eight episodes. Ford sounds like he’s very much still on board, recently revealing that he became convinced that this TV project was worth doing as large parts of the script hit home for him, saying:

“When Taylor and I first met face-to-face, there was no script because he didn’t want to write a script for people that are going to turn him down, but there are things in the scripts that I never would’ve anticipated that are emotionally consistent with things that have happened in my life. So when I was reading it, I was thinking, ‘What the f*ck?’”

Here’s hoping Ford continues to make his mark on TV, as so far 1923 has been gripping stuff.

The first season of 1923 consists of eight episodes, the seventh of which will premiere this weekend on Feb. 19.