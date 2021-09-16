Stephen King Surprises Fans With A Question About An Old Western Show

Stephen King is undeniably the king of written horror — It, The Shining, and Misery prove that handily! Considering he still holds the record for the most books on The New York Times’ Best Seller list at one time, it’s no wonder everyone waits to hear his latest recommendations on horror movies and old westerns to watch.

Wait, what?

Fans were a bit surprised to see King asking a question about Gunsmoke to his fanbase on Twitter. The show originally premiered all the way back in 1955 and is the longest-running, primetime, live-action series in the 20th century. But all King wanted to know from fans was Chester or Festus?

Some won’t understand this query. For those who do, which one did you prefer? Chester or Festus? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2021

While fans were pretty clear about choosing Festus, making his name trend on Twitter with their numerous responses, it seems that King didn’t actually agree with the most common pick.

The Twitterati tends toward Festus. I always enjoyed Chester, myself. “Mr. Dillion! Mr. Dillion! There’s trouble down t’the Longbranch!” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2021

With westerns on the mind, does this mean we might finally get some information on The Dark Tower sequel again sometime soon or more about the potential TV series? We’ll make sure to let you know if we find out!