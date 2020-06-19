Stranger Things 4 Teaser Image Reveals The “Complete Season”

Netflix got us hyped for the next season of Stranger Things back in February when they dropped a shockingly early teaser trailer for the run, which revealed that David Harbour’s Hopper isn’t dead (as we all figured). Since then, however, production – which was going pretty speedily – has had to be closed down due to the pandemic. But though there’s no fresh footage to reveal just yet, we have got a new image that teases the “complete season.”

The Stranger Things writers Twitter account shared a snap of every script for the season piled on top of each other. “Stranger Things 4: the complete season,” goes the caption. Good luck if you feel like zooming in or putting the image through various apps and filters in the hopes of discovering any secret clues, but it’s likely this angle was chosen specifically to prevent spoilers from leaking out.

In one of those online optical illusions, some folks are seeing nine scripts in this pile while others are seeing eight. Season 2 was made up of nine parts, but this included the infamous “The Lost Sister” filler episode. Season 3 then brought the episode count back down to eight. We’d expect that to continue for season 4 as well, then. And if you give the image above a good look, I think it’s clear that there are only eight scripts.

So, what do we know already about what treasures these scripts contain? Well, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) has promised that this will be the scariest season yet, which keeps on being said but also keeps on being true. Harbour has also teased that season 4 will feature some major revelations about Hopper’s past that have been alluded to in previous runs.

We don’t know when filming can finally recommence, but at least we know Stranger Things 4 will be worth the wait when it eventually gets here.