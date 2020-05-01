Stranger Things Star Promises Season 4 Will Be The Scariest One Yet

Stranger Things is one of the many shows that have had their productions halted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the fourth season of the Netflix smash hit having to be put on hold until the world gets back to normal. After season 3 left things on such an emotional and explosive note, the hype is high for the next run, and one star of the show is promising that Stranger Things 4 will be the scariest yet.

Joe Keery – who plays fan favorite Steve Harrington – recently spoke to Total Film to offer up a few words about ST4. The actor teased that creators the Duffers have delivered another great storyline, not to mention even more scares, this time around.

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years because last year was pretty dark.“

As Keery reminds us, season 3 did get pretty dark indeed. Though the gang managed to stop the Russian scientists conducting their own experiments on the Upside Down under Hawkins, it came at a high cost, as Hopper appeared to die in the explosion of their portal-opening machine. A heartbroken Joyce then moved away from the town, taking sons Will and Jonathan as well as Eleven with her, breaking the group apart.

We do know that Hopper actually survived, however, thanks to the first teaser for season 4 that arrived online back in February (see above). This revealed that the police chief has been taken back to Russia and is currently a labor worker/prisoner. Somehow he’s going to have to travel across the world and get back to Hawkins. With a bunch of scares along the way, according to Keery.

Stranger Things 4 will resume production in time and hopefully be able to arrive next year as intended.