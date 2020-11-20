Horror Legend Robert Englund Joins Stranger Things Season 4 Cast

The Duffer Brothers might not be ready to provide a release date for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things just yet, but the show’s creators have now revealed the next best thing.

While fans can absolutely expect the wildly popular sci-fi series’ central characters to return (and yes, that includes David Harbour’s Jim Hopper) once again in order to fight the eldritch denizens of the Upside Down, Netflix is keen to spice up the action with a raft of newcomers. Or so it would seem.

Today, the streaming platform confirmed a plethora of new additions to the cast – some relatively unknown, others household names. Top of that list, as the headline has already given away, is horror film legend Robert Englund. Excluding New Line Cinema’s critically panned remake back in 2010 (in which Jackie Earle Haley took over the role), Englund is known primarily for immortalizing Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s original Nightmare On Elm Street and its subsequent sequels.

It goes without saying, then, that the actor is a perfect fit for Stranger Things and, perhaps equally exciting is that this is more than just a guest appearance. Englund will play the role of one Victor Creel in season 4, a disturbed and intimidating man who’s been incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital since the 1950s for carrying out a gruesome murder. Considering Krueger’s well-documented crimes, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Creel’s rotten backstory was destined to be brought to life on the small screen by Englund and honestly, it’s a pairing that should come as little surprise, considering the Duffers’ frequent references to 80s slasher movies.

We surely speak for many in saying we can’t wait to see the actor make his debut in Stranger Things next year, but until then, be sure to share your initial reactions to this most welcome news down below!