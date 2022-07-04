‘Stranger Things 4’ breakout hopes season 5 clears his name for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 volume 2.

Stranger Things 4 definitely didn’t wrap things up as neatly as previous seasons of the show, with many plot-threads deliberately left dangling in order to raise both the stakes and hype for the Netflix smash’s fifth and final season. So we’re bursting with questions, including what will happen to Hawkins and will certain characters’ live or die. However, there’s one that the writers probably didn’t intend to be so important that fans want to know the answer to most of all.

Spoilers incoming!

Likely to a much higher extent than creators could ever have expected, Eddie Munson become season four’s breakout character, so fans are devastated — although not surprised — that he didn’t make it out of the finale alive. What’s really tough to swallow, though, is that Eddie’s heroic sacrifice and total innocence is unknown to the people of Hawkins at large and he remains a vilified figure in the community, even in death.

Folks are hoping that season five will belatedly set the record straight, then, and so is star Joseph Quinn. While speaking to Screen Rant, the British actor admitted he’s keeping his fingers crossed that Eddie’s name gets cleared before the show ends.

“That’s kind of the kick, isn’t it? It was just rough that he dies, and people don’t realize what a hero he is. But hopefully, he’ll have his name cleared in season 5. Maybe, we’ll see.”

One of the most quietly heart-wrenching moments from the Stranger Things 4 finale came when Dustin told Eddie’s uncle about the truth of how his nephew died and how much of a hero he was, so we can only imagine how much the waterworks would flow if Eddie’s innocence was somehow proven to the whole town and his memory was exonerated. Oh, and if he’s posthumously granted his graduation diploma, too, then fans would be pure wrecks.