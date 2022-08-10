Vecna was an instant hit when he debuted in season four of Stranger Things, and more than a month after the final episode aired, he’s still the subject of constant online discourse.

The official villain of the fourth season of Netflix’s supernatural show — and, as it turns out, the overall villain of the series — Vecna is a powerful and cunning addition to the Stranger Things cast. His role in the series, both in his original form and in the twisted shape he took on following his time in the Upside Down, quickly captivated audiences. Discourse around the character has hardly slowed in the weeks since fans finished the final two episodes of the season, particularly as behind-the-scenes footage trickles out onto online forums.

The latest image to reignite the Vecna conversation arrived on Reddit late on Aug. 9. It shows Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower in full costume (tentacles and all) with his back facing the camera. This gives viewers an impeccable view of his back and, importantly, backside, which immediately ratcheted up Vecna thirst once more.

Comments on the post quickly devolved into lustful one-liners as Redditors fixated on that impeccable “Vecnass” and broadly proclaimed it the official booty of the Upside Down. No complaints here.

Some truly life-changing comments are buried in the hordes of “Thiccna,” “Vecnasty,” and “Stranger Thighs” one-offs, as Stranger Things fans proclaimed the eerie and murderous man to be “double cheeked up on a Tuesday afternoon.”

Theories about how Vecna uses those tentacles to his advantage when no one is around quickly devolved into yet another discussion of the entirely accurate, but uniquely off-putting subtitles associated with the show. For a series with quite a bit of ooze and gore, it makes sense to add in some “squelching” and “crunching” subtitles, but was the quantity really necessary? According to one commenter, several of Vecna’s scenes were somewhat softened by subtitles noting that his”tentacle wriggles wetly.” Ew.

The image is already stirring up nearly as much hype as every other snapshot of Vecna and providing yet another burst of life to the latest season of Stranger Things. The next season isn’t expected for at least a year yet, but in the meantime fans can look forward to more behind-the-scenes shots of Daddy Vecna in all his gory glory.