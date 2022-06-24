‘Stranger Things’ creators admit they’ve already ‘George Lucas-d’ the show, and no one’s noticed

Stranger Things fans got themselves in a state over a bizarre plot hole in season four’s second episode, which involved the show’s writers apparently forgetting all about a character’s birthday. The episode in question is set on March 22, which happens to be Will Byers’ big day, and yet there was no mention of this on-screen. Folks wondered if there could be some bigger reason behind everyone forgetting Will’s birthday, because the producers wouldn’t let an error like that slip through, right? Right?

Actually, creators the Duffers have admitted this was a plain ol’ goof, but don’t worry, as they have a plan to fix it. Will’s birthday was established in one line Joyce says to her son back in season two. In an interview with Variety, the brothers revealed they’re intending to, what they call, “George Lucas” the continuity error away. Plus, it turns out they’ve edited past episodes already ⁠— and no one’s noticed!

As Matt Duffer explained:

“It’s too sad! And it doesn’t make any narrative sense. But we were talking about it yesterday, and I think we’re going to George Lucas that. We have George Lucas’d things also that people don’t know about.”

This isn’t the first time the Duffers have tossed around the idea of George Lucas-ing the problematic date, but it sounds like they’re more determined to do it now. They previously teased that they may get Winona Ryder to overdub the line so Will’s new birthday officially becomes May 22, not March, thereby solving the plot hole.

It’s surprising to hear that they’ve already tinkered with the show without us picking up on it, however. Maybe we need to go back and binge watch the whole thing again, just to see if we notice any glaring alterations. What if a demogorgon randomly shouts “maclunkey” at some point? Does Mike yell “noooooo!” when El disappears into the Upside Down? Do we need to start a #HopperShotFirst campaign? Just remember to hold onto your old VHSes of the original cuts, people.

Stranger Things 4 concludes with two feature-length episodes, dropping July 1 on Netflix.