‘Stranger Things’ fans anticipate the reunion we’ve all been waiting for

The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

With Stranger Things season four wrapped up, all eyes turn to what the fifth and final run will have to offer.

After nine episodes of sending the character off on their own adventures, the whole gang is now back in Hawkins, only it looks like the entrance to hell as Vecna’s curse has started to break down the barriers between the two dimensions. Though the characters had a somewhat bittersweet reunion in the final episode, there is one more reunion that fans would love to see.

Thanks to the concerted efforts of Joyce and Murray, Hopper finally managed to escape from Russia, before being reunited with tearful Eleven and the gang in the Stranger Things 4 finale. But, there are others back home that may be equally tearful to have their chief back at the helm, especially with what they’re about to face.

Stranger Things fans seem to be excited at the prospect of seeing the local law enforcement gang back together, and shared their hopes over on Reddit.

The Hawkins police department has often managed to inject some humor into the show, with Callahan, Powell, and Hopper bantering with one another, something that fans have missed out on this season.

Don’t forget the department’s secretary.

Acting Chief Powell may be more than happy to hand over the reins after dealing with the so far unexplained gruesome murders, and a town collapsing into mob mentality.

Fans wonder if Hopper will make it public that he is back, and just stroll right in.

They might need Hopper back, as they really didn’t seem to have a great handle on things if they could be foiled by a few kids.

With Stranger Things set to have a spinoff show on the cards, fans would love for it to be about these guys.

Fans sure do love a good bromance, and hopefully, Hopper can spend some quality time with his old colleagues before he has to help Eleven and the gang save the world once and for all.

You can check out Stranger Things season four over on Netflix, with all episodes available now.