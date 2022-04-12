‘Stranger Things’ fans are blown away by the first season 4 trailer

The Duffer Brothers’ brainchild and one of Netflix’s most popular originals, Stranger Things, has released its first trailer for Season 4 — and the fans are going nuts for it.

Some eagle-eyed viewers are noticing mind-blowing details about the science-fiction series that promises an exhilarating fourth outing for the Hawkins gang. Needless to say, the Stranger Things crowd were loving every second of the three-minute-long trailer, commenting on the outstanding production value comparable of that of blockbuster films with upgraded special effects. Others are focused on the chosen song — “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey — that could signify some dramatic and unexpected twist. Either way, Stranger Things looks like a wild ride, but let the fans tell you that themselves.

On Reddit, under the Stranger Things subreddit, u/dorkmax_executives posted the official trailer. Fans flocked to the comment thread to express their enthusiasm for the upcoming season. One user pointed out that Max, played by Sadie Sink, can be seen levitating in the trailer briefly, suggesting that she may potentially have telekinetic powers similar to Eleven — or there are more sinister forces at play.

The seventh episode, revealed to be titled “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” has been mentioned a few times. It seems that fans believe several flashback clips to be embedded here, making that episode particularly brutal and emotional. From what we can see, the imagery is going to be more graphic and gory than in previous seasons.

Stranger Things fans are banding together to label the trailer as “one of the best ever” and make it publicly known that another whole month is simply way too long to wait.

There is a lot happening in the trailer, almost too much to comprehend during an initial watch. For that reason, many fans are saying that they need multiple rewatches — 10 to be precise — and a shot of vodka in true “Murray” fashion to truly take in everything they’ve just seen.

Overall, the feedback was very, very positive. There wasn’t a single negative comment or bad thing to say about an incredible trailer that really delivers the goods after an agonizing hiatus.

As Stranger Things fans so eloquently put it, the fourth season will undoubtedly be “worth the wait” and from what the trailer shows, here’s hoping that it proves to be the best season yet. Stranger Things season 4 will be landing on Netflix in two parts; Part one will drop on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with the second to follow suit six weeks later on July 1.