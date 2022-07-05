‘Stranger Things’ fans don’t have enough praise for Nancy Wheeler: Certified Badass

Stranger Things fans have finally caught on to Nancy’s badassery, which hit its peak in season 4.

Redditor ScienceShelbs kicked off the celebration on r/StrangerThings. “She just gets more badass every season,” they wrote in tandem with a collage of Nancy from each season, in which she wields an increasingly badass gun and looks less afraid as the pictures progress.

Their post has over 4300 upvotes and 316 comments at the time of this writing. Many of the comments speculate on how intimidating Nancy will look and act in season 5.

But we need not speculate on how badass she will look, since the previous four seasons already gave us a Nancy that’s “‘Animorphing’ into Sigourney Weaver,” as Bright-Ad4597 cleverly put it. Weaver as Ripley in the Alien franchise isn’t the only badass cinematic female that Nancy is being compared to, though, with Sarah Connor from the Terminator movies used as mostly_hrmless’ analogy.

Appropriately, TwoDimensionalCube83 shouted out Nancy as a “good example of how to have a strong female lead.” “Nothing about it feels forced or just there for the sake of having a strong female lead,” they continued. “It feels natural and perfectly in place with other characters and the story.”

Although most fans seem to appreciate Nancy’s increased badassery, others lament that it has come in conjunction with increased relationship annoyance.

See if Nancy’s badassery will outweigh her relationship halfassery when season 5 of Stranger Things hits Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date (likely in 2024).