‘Stranger Things’ fans sing the praises of the show’s most consistent character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Stranger Things 4 finale.

Across Stranger Things‘ four seasons so far, every character has gone through a transformative character arc. e.g. Eleven’s hero’s journey, Hopper’s shift from drunken cop to unkillable action man, and Steve becoming… well, Steve. Everyone, that is, apart from one certain member of the ensemble cast who has somehow managed to not be changed one iota by the weird events plaguing Hawkins.

Spoilers to follow!

Yup, it’s Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest). Mr. Wheeler isn’t a character that fans usually give much thought to, but his hilariously on-brand reaction to the truly insane stuff happening in his Indiana hometown at the end of season four has folks singing his praises for once. Twitter user @LittleStevie85 went viral for sharing a screenshot from the ST4 finale of Ted casually watching the news about the earthquake that tore through Hawkins. They captioned the pic, “the world literally ending as we know it and Ted be like:”

the world literally ending as we know it and Ted be like#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Z4n5cpRQIV — Little Stevie (@LittleStevie85) July 1, 2022

The tweet has seen people jump on the Ted train and declare him to be the most consistent character in the whole show.

I love how consistent he is — Ralph Bohner (@MrRalphBohner) July 1, 2022

Nothing phases this man.

his kids out in the earthquake and he just chillin woop https://t.co/Oy0T9zqtcC — lumax come back | vol 2 spoilers ‼️ (@crazytcgethcr) July 2, 2022

While other characters have had some arguably questionable developments, Ted has always been Ted.

The only character with continuity 🦦 — G ⭐️ | ST.vol2 was mid (@gugimu) July 2, 2022

He’s so consistent he never even moves.

I swear he was in that chair the whole show — Kirsten (@JusLovekay) July 1, 2022

Folks are also finding him surprisingly relatable.

This is literally meeee 😂😂😂😂 — justletmerant (@justletmerant5) July 1, 2022

But is there a dark explanation for why Ted is unnaturally — you might say supernaturally — laidback. What if he’s the real villain of the series?

How has Ted not bothered about this? I think Ted is 000 we will find out in season 5 — rafaeldavid🇪🇸🇵🇭🇦🇪 (@itsmerafaeld) July 2, 2022

Or maybe he’ll turn out to be the key to defeating Vecna?

Nah bro, Vecna's not gonna be able to kill him because there is nothing inside Ted's head. It's just empty void and tv static. — Lemuel (@HouseLemuellan) July 2, 2022

As much as fans admire Ted’s consistency, it’d be interesting for him to finally wake up and step up to protect his family in season five, just to give him his moment in the spotlight for once and prove that he does care about his wife and kids. Or maybe he should always remain the character that does nothing but sit at home and watch TV. Because, honestly, although we’d like to think we’d act like the kids in this situation, the truth is we’d all be Ted.