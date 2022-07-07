‘Stranger Things’ fans suggest an array of much-needed new hairdos for Will

Up next on the Duffer brothers’ docket is the epic conclusion to their record-breaking sci-fi series Stranger Things. After an almost spotless fatality rate in season four as far as the main cast is concerned, fans are expecting quite a few big-name deaths to haunt their dreams come season five, whether it’s Steve, Mike, Jonathan, or even Eleven.

But perhaps the number one character that absolutely needs to be killed off in the final season is Will Byers’ bowl cut. For a character who has gone through perhaps the most turmoil in Stranger Things to date, burdening the poor boy with such a flavorless hairdo just seems downright cruel.

But never fear! Here to simultaneously solve and worsen the problem is the gang over at r/StrangerThings, who have taken to workshopping a brand-new haircut for the leading Byers boy.

Redditor AyeTrain23 offered up seven alternatives for Will’s barber, assuming he’s still alive, to take notes from. Other responders, however, had notes for AyeTrain23.

One user held absolutely nothing back when it came to roasting the alternatives, which ranged from a fully shaved head to a budget Argyle aesthetic.

The third option, the aforementioned buzz cut, drew a lot of attention for its uncanny ability to transform Will into a 30-plus-year-old man.

Another responder cut their losses rather than Will’s hair and just admitted that the character doesn’t look quite right without the bowl cut.

This was echoed by a few other users, who pointed out that his haircut was more than appropriate given the context of the show and the character.

Whether you love it or hate it, the bowl cut stuck with Will through thick and thin this season, and, admittedly, that’s something to be admired. Maybe it should be spared after all.

If you want to watch Will’s hair go on a rollicking adventure with the rest of the Hawkins gang, season four of Stranger Things is currently available to stream on Netflix.