Maya Hawke’s Robin All But Confirmed For Stranger Things Season 4

If Stranger Things‘ inaugural season belonged to Eleven, and the at-times hilarious bromance between Steve and Dustin won over fans during season 2, then Stranger Things season 3 was all about Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley.

She’s the Scoops Ahoy co-pilot to Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington, and the official Stranger Things Twitter account appears to have revealed that Hawke will indeed be reprising her breakout role in season 4.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the tweet in question sees a Stranger Things super-fan raise the question about the best Robin line, to which the account replies: “also a season 4 line so you’re going to have to wait to get that answer.” Chances are it’s “hey, dingus,” or something to that effect. The big takeaway here is, of course, that Netflix appears to have carved out room for Robin Buckley in next year’s installment of Stranger Things, which is exciting in and of itself.

By the time season 3 had ended, we had just learned that Robin was gay, so there’s a very good chance Matt and Ross Duffer plan to explore a romantic subplot involving the most sarcastic staffer at Scoops. And given how she won over the Stranger Things fanbase earlier this year, it would be a crime to exclude Maya Hawke from season 4.

The exact plot and overall direction of Stranger Things part 4 is currently locked away deep within the bowels of Netflix HQ. It’s nigh on certain that Hawkins is headed for more supernatural horror, but the question of Hopper’s fate continues to raise big, big question marks all across the Internet, as viewers speculate about the Upside Down, Eleven and “The American” referenced towards the end of season 3.

One thing we can tell you with absolute certainty is that Stranger Things season 4 is now filming ahead of a late 2020 premiere on Netflix.