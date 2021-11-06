Stranger Things Season 4 Release Window And Episode Titles Revealed

When it was first confirmed that Netflix subscribers would have to wait until 2022 for Season 4 of Stranger Things, most fans resigned themselves to the fact that they most likely wouldn’t be returning to Hawkins until the summer.

After all, the first and third runs debuted in July, with Season 2 the current outlier having arrived in October of 2017, and that’s without even factoring in the pandemic that saw shooting initially kick off in February 2020 and last until earlier this summer, with a hefty hiatus in the middle.

The good news is that a release window has now been revealed by the streamer as part of today’s event celebrating any all Stranger Things content, which you can see below.

ST4 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/PVNWvXICBp — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2021

The episode titles have also been unveiled, confirming that the gang will be heading on nine brand new adventures in the summer of 2022. It’s time to put your tinfoil hats on, because you can bet your bottom dollar that Stranger Things fans will be digging deep into the mythology to uncover any hidden meanings or information behind “The Hellfire Club”, “Vecna’s Curse”, “The Monster and The Superhero”, “Dear Billy”,”The Nina Project”, “The Dive”, “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”, “Papa” and “The Piggyback”.