‘Stranger Things’ stans name the song they want as season 5’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

Given that Season 4 of Stranger Things successfully revived classic ‘80s hits like “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” fans of the show are sharing which songs they hope to hear in Season 5.

Illustrious_Stick_41 kicked off the discussion in the r/StrangerThings subreddit by asking which songs fans think should be featured on the soundtrack for Stranger Things 5.

Gen X Redditor natguy2016 picked some amazing aural blasts from the past, including Right Here Waiting by Richard Marx, “With Or Without You” by U2, The Scorpions’ single “Winds of Change”, and Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. They also picked the David Bowie classic “Heroes” that was previously used in Season 3 and suggested using “Enter Sandman” as Vecna’s theme. Their proposed playlist received over five hundred upvotes.

Another Redditor Hadapurpura reeled off three unforgettable eighties anthems “Small Town Boy” by Bronski Beat, “Take On Me” by Norwegian pop giants A-Ha, “Blue Monday” by New Order, and two hit tracks from the seventies from David Bowie and Bob Dylan.

Journey4th narrowed it down to a single track by eighties legends Tears For Fears, the brilliant “Mad World”.

It turns out that a lot fans are here for a Tears For Fears revival. Many said that any song from the band would be a perfect fit for the show. The track that summed of the eighties for Drimbles was “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”.

SheevPalp07 gave a shout out to Rick Astley’s catchy dance floor hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

RickLovin1 thinks that the eighties track most likely to ignite Season 5 is “Welcome To The Jungle” from a group that once held the dubious honor of being the ‘world’s most dangerous band’: Guns’n’Roses.

So many unforgettable artists used their talent to help shape the musical landscape of the 1980s. During that era, solo performers like Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and Bruce Springsteen dominated the airwaves as did bands like U2, Van Halen, Public Enemy, Wham! and The Police. Nora Felder, the musical supervision of Stranger Things has a wealth of excellent songs to choose from to bring back the ambiance of the 1980s and it’s exciting to see what Season 5 will bring.

All seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.