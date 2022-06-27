‘Stranger Things’ star becomes MCU fans’ top pick to play Jean Grey

Given the enormous success of Stranger Things, it’s surprising that more of the Netflix show’s stars haven’t ended up in the MCU. While a ton of Game of Thrones vets have joined the Marvel universe, for instance, David Harbour (Black Widow) is the only one of ST‘s principal cast to board the House of Ideas to date. But that would change soon if fans have anything to do with it as folks have decided they know who they want to play Jean Grey in Marvel’s rebooted X-Men: Max Mayfield herself, Sadie Sink.

This latest fancast came about thanks to a viral tweet that pointed out the surprising visual parallels between Sink’s Max in ST4 and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2. Obviously this got people thinking how great Sink would be in the MCU. Especially in the role of another red-headed Marvel heroine.

This guy wasn’t wrong…

This makes me think the Jean Grey fancastings are on the horizon… https://t.co/8lnBS93nXb — The Rando-lorian (@YawnsWithWolves) June 27, 2022

Is Sink our Jeanie?

That’s Jeanie — IMTHATDAN (@skulls_diamond) June 26, 2022

Sink as Jean fighting Olsen’s Wanda when?

I would love to see Sadie Sink as young Jean Grey fighting against or alongside Wanda — Kauanzz #SaveAoS (@kauanzzz08) June 26, 2022

Others aren’t so picky so long as the Fear Street star joins the MCU somewhere.

sadie sink in mcu !! PLS https://t.co/Y5pkleclQF — mashiho’s ariya (@mashibitch) June 27, 2022

Alternatively, what if she played a relative of Wanda’s? Could Billy and Tommy have a sister?

Long lost daughter ni wanda https://t.co/MFnUn62hA2 — minguuu💋 (@strawberrymingu) June 27, 2022

A more comics-accurate route might be to cast her as Wanda’s sister, Polaris. Though Sink would have to dye her hair green.

have them be sisters in a movie pls https://t.co/jjbrZnH6ko — whit (@dayasdelano) June 26, 2022

The Duffers and Kevin Feige have been planning this all along, confirmed.

But, wait, enough about Sink in the MCU. Why can’t we have Olsen play an older Max in an IT: Chapter Two-like Stranger Things spinoff?

Elizabeth Olsen as a grown up Max Mayfield? 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/TDZz7kmt7w — 𝒮𝓃𝑜𝓌𝐵𝒶𝓏 | SHUMIKA MY BELOVED💕 (@LaffyCreep) June 26, 2022

Honestly, it’s easy to believe that Sink is already on Marvel’s radar, given how her star is definitely on the rise — Winona Ryder didn’t call her the next Meryl Streep for nothing. Plus, aging the X-Men back down to teens would be one way to reboot them. Unfortunately, Marvel’s remaining frustratingly vague about their plans for mutantkind so we’ve no way of knowing which direction they’re going in.

In the meantime, catch Sink in Stranger Things 4 volume two, hitting Netflix this Friday, July 1.