‘Stranger Things’ star doesn’t know (and doesn’t want to know) where their journey ends

One of the more intriguing aspects of Stranger Things is the unpredictability of the sci-fi phenomenon, featuring unfathomable character deaths and unbelievable scenarios for fan favorites. And now that the mind-bending Volume One of the fourth season is available to watch on Netflix, eagle-eyed viewers are trying to guess the exact fate of these characters — which includes the show’s lead actors and actresses attempting to guess how their character’s journey will end.

In the fourth season, Max Mayfield — portrayed by Sadie Sink — has further established herself as one of the most popular characters in the show, although she has apparently been left in the dark regarding Max’s fate. While speaking with Variety, Sink revealed that she has no idea which direction her storyline is headed, explaining that the surprise factor will be extremely exciting for both her and Max.

I don’t know, I kind of like not knowing where her storyline is going and just being surprised when I read it, because Max herself doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her. I guess, why should I? I genuinely have zero idea where they’re going with anything. So I will be excited to read those scripts!

In the past, Sink has been vocal about the difficulties of Max’s journey, including her ever-present feud with Vecna and the grief she’s experiencing over the loss of her step-brother Billy Hargrove. Whether Max’s conclusion is sooner rather than later still remains to be seen, but perhaps we’ll know for sure when Volume Two of Stranger Things 4 is released on Netflix on July 1.