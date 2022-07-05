‘Stranger Things’ star gushes on everyone’s favorite on and off-screen bromance

There’s a lot to love about Stranger Things, from the captivating blend of genres to the tension-packed storylines. But the heart of Netflix’s flagship series, like so many others, is the characters, and this show is packed to the absolute brim with a wealth of fan favorites, be it Joyce, Hopper, or Steve.

But no one in the Stranger Things universe exudes chemistry quite like Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo. Whenever he ends up on the screen, he simultaneously steals the spotlight while lifting every other character around him; just look at the partnership he formed with Steve Harrington during the previous two seasons.

And series newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays everyone’s favorite newcomer Eddie Munson, is all too happy to echo the praises for Matarazzo’s performance as Dustin, which apparently isn’t terribly different from the actor’s real-life magnetism.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Quinn, who was the latest to land Matarazzo as a frequent scene partner, had nothing but the best to say about his experience alongside his younger counterpart.

He’s an extraordinary, talented actor. He’s 20 now, but I think the whole world has marveled at his abilities. For someone so young, he’s got such a presence and he’s so playful. I think being able to get into that complex, emotional stuff with him was such a great thing and to explore that fraternal love and ultimately that fraternal separation was, I would say, one of the highlights of this whole crazy experience for me being able to get into that with him… I definitely am very, very grateful for the moments I have with Gaten.

The consensus seems to be that the only way is up for Matarazzo, and it’s remarkable to think how Stranger Things is merely the beginning of what he and the rest of these up-and-coming superstars have in store for their careers.

Stranger Things season four is currently available to stream on Netflix.