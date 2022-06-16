‘Stranger Things’ still the 4 most-watched seasons of TV on Netflix

Netflix’s Stranger Things simply can’t be beat on the Global Top 10 list. The Duffer Brothers’ science-fiction drama, which focuses on the mysterious occurrences in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has skyrocketed to the top spot for around-the-world viewing. Since May 30, all four seasons of Stranger Things have snagged the four most-viewed series and continue to hog those places through June. As of the week commencing June 12, Stranger Things 4 has been watched for 159.24 million hours; Stranger Things 2 for 51.42 million hours; Stranger Things for 50.29 million hours and Stranger Things 3 for 47.6 million hours.

What has quickly become one of Netflix’s most famous and most-viewed shows started out as a complete shot in the dark when it premiered in July 2016. Stranger Things was produced as a mix of investigative drama, supernatural elements, horror, science fiction, and childlike sensibilities. Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows several Hawkins residents who discover a link between a hostile entity known as the Mind Flayer — who resides in an alternate reality known as the Upside Down — and Earth after a connection is made by a government-run child experimentation facility. Our heroes, comprised of middle-aged townsfolk and high school students, encounter one of the experiments — known as Eleven — and pursue the Upside Down gateway in an attempt to prevent an otherworldly apocalypse.

Stranger Things stars the collective talents of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. Often regarded as one of Netflix’s flagship series, one of which inspires loyalty and devotion in fans, Stranger Things has grown exceedingly popular over the recent years, especially with the release of its fourth season. In Stranger Things 4, the Upside Down unleashes a new threat upon Hawkins in the form of Vecna, a monstrous entity who targets vulnerable people to viciously kill and keep as mangled trophies.

In addition to Stranger Things propelling Netflix’s outreach, it also launched the careers of its many young talents, some of which have since landed major roles in feature films. As each season progresses, more and more is revealed about the Upside Down, the many extraterrestrial beings that reside within it, and Eleven’s connection to the inverted reality. From Will Byers suddenly disappearing to the shocking reveal of a secret Russian research lab, there’s never a dull moment to be had in Stranger Things. On May 27, Stranger Things 4: Volume One released on Netflix, completely altering the direction of the series by infusing classic horror elements with science-fiction themes. Its seven episodes concluded with “Chapter Seven: The Massacre of Hawkins Lab,” and Stranger Things fans are currently awaiting Volume Two, comprising “Chapter Eight: Papa” and “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” which drops on July 1. There’s no doubt that Stranger Things will remain in the high ranks before then, but its penultimate and finale episodes are sure to give it the edge over Netflix’s competitors.