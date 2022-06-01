‘Stranger Things’ was 6 times more popular than any other show on Netflix last week

Thanks to Netflix’s preferred method of measuring viewership data, there was no other outcome than the fourth season of Stranger Things becoming the platform’s most-watched run of original episodic content ever, with each of the seven installments bearing a running time that bordered on the self-indulgent.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened, with the return of the Hawkins gang obliterating all standing records after a monster-sized opening weekend. A huge number of subscribers cleared their schedules to binge the entire thing in a single sitting, but one of the other byproducts of Stranger Things‘ return saw the previous three seasons return to prominence on the viewership charts.

In fact, the global phenomenon occupies four of the leading five positions on Netflix’s weekly Top 10, with the Duffer brothers’ beloved sci-fi fantasy proving to be six times more popular than any other series on the streamer. Obviously, the fourth run was at the head of the pack with a mind-blowing 286.8 million hours, leaving The Lincoln Lawyer‘s 64.8 million in the dust.

However, when you add on the 38 million hours accrued by the first season, the 24.3 garnered by the third, and the 22.2 million racked up by the sophomore batch of adventures, then a combined total of 371.3 million hours saw Stranger Things rank as 600 percent more popular than any other episodic project in the entire Netflix library between May 23 and May 29, as if you needed any more barometers by which to judge the show’s standing as a pop culture juggernaut.