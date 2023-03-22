‘Stranger Things’ writers tease season 5 in the most bizarre way possible

It’s hard to believe, but we’re past the halfway point to a year since the thrilling conclusion to Stranger Things’ penultimate season and cliffhanger ending. While we may still be a ways off from Stranger Things 5, we’ve slowly and painstakingly been getting drip fed tiny nuggets of information about the final chapter of Netflix’s hit series.

The most recent of those tidbits comes by way of an absolutely whacky tweet coming from the official Stranger Things writers’ Twitter account – teasing that the fifth season will be something akin to the lovechild of seasons one and four, injected with steroids:

Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 21, 2023

There’s perhaps a million and one ways to interpret that batsh** crazy take, but let’s go ahead and speculate anyway. The first season was shrouded by the mystery of the Upside Down, and the entire arc focused on the disappearance of Will Byers. By season four, we had a reasonable idea of what the Upside Down was, and we finally unmasked the puppet master (musical pun intended) behind the strange goings on around Hawkins, Vecna.

Perhaps, the “baby” of seasons one and four is bringing back some of the mystery and intrigue of season one (likely with a new MacGuffin or otherwise to chase), while retaining the scale and stakes which were upped in season four. Either that, or we can take it literally. Maybe Vecna gets freaky with a demogorgon, and out comes BeelzeBob. Yes, evil Bob reincarnated from season two. You don’t know!

What we do know for certain, is that Stranger Things 5 will mark the end of the road for the mainline Stranger Things series, though there could be some spin-offs in the works after that’s done and dusted. As for when it comes out? Still a question mark – but we do have a solid idea of when it’s going to start filming, thanks to a TikTok slip-up by Noah Schnapp.