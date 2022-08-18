Warner Bros. looks to have scored itself some fresh hate from former employees, not exactly enthused by the way they’ve been treated. In a climate where HBO Max is pulling back on animated programming, Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott has spoken out about what they believe to be the grossly unfair and disrespective removal of the show.

The creator of the program, which initially aired on Cartoon Network before shifting to the newly-constituted company’s flagship streaming service, took to Twitter recently to voice her discontent about the decision. She says corporate overlords treat their animated work like it is nothing, and they worked themselves into exhaustion to make the story of Oscar Peltzer and Hedgehog.

We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing! — Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022

News of the decision and reaction from those behind the scenes was subsequently picked up by Deadline Hollywood and filed in a story today as well. Voice actor Cole Sanchez, who plays Freddie in the piece, wrote today those behind the project heard about the cancellation from Deadline Hollywood and did not hear anything first from the studio. He added it is very disappointing, and, for some fans, there are at least a few drastic measures they may be willing to go to in order to see the final 20 produced episodes;

hahahahahahaha love this. — Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022

It is not known at this time if what is left will ever be seen by the public. Pott has said she will not rest until they are out there and other content recently removed to somehow save the new company billions as new head honcho David Zaslav has demanded includes The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Craftopia, Camping, Mrs. Fletcher, Run and Vinyl.