Home / tv

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Fans Slam Netflix For Pulling Blackface Episode

By 16 mins ago
x

The heightened social and racial tensions around the world have made the calls for change louder than they’ve been for a while, and one of the ways that Hollywood has reacted is by removing movies and TV shows from circulation that could be seen as either insensitive or offensive when viewed through a modern lens.

The heavy use of Confederate imagery in The Dukes of Hazzard may see the series dropped from streaming entirely, while even classics like Gone with the Wind aren’t safe. However, one of the more contentious decisions has been Netflix’s call to pull an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that features white characters using blackface.

While you can understand why it was done given the current climate, It’s Always Sunny has always had a reputation for being one of the smartest and most subversive comedies of the modern era, and one of the show’s hallmarks is having Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee and Frank’s reputations as generally terrible people act as a way for them to use potentially offensive material for satirical purposes.

Fans quickly went online to vent their frustrations at Netflix for pulling the episode in question without viewing it in the proper context, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

The episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia that uses blackface incorporates it into the story in a similar fashion to Robert Downey Jr.’s role in Tropic Thunder, in that it directly calls out the practice as a terrible and hugely insensitive idea, but there’s been no calls for the latter to be stashed away in a vault somewhere despite recent cries from people that hadn’t even seen the movie. There’s a fine line between acting in folks’ best interests to remove offensive material and simply hiding something away in the hope that they’ll eventually forget about it, and it looks like the industry will be continuing to walk that tightrope for a while yet.

Source: Fox News

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...