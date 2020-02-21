Supergirl Star Says The 100th Episode Will Be The End Of A Chapter

Supergirl becomes the third Arrowverse series to reach its 100th episode this weekend. And as is typical when a show hits this milestone, it’ll celebrate with a special outing that’ll both get nostalgic for what’s already happened and look ahead to what’s to come. Titled “It’s a Super Life,” this It’s a Wonderful Life takeoff will see Mister Mxyzptlk return and offer the Girl of Steel the chance to see how her life could’ve been had she made different choices. And, according to guest star Jeremy Jordan, the episode will really act as the end of a chapter for Supergirl.

Jordan has returned to the show as Winn Schott for the past three episodes and he spoke to EW about how much of a pleasure it was to shoot the 100th. He promised that “It’s a Super Life” is something of a love letter to the fans that will feature some “big moments.”

“There’s a lovely scene between Melissa and I where we have one of our old school heart-to-hearts and talk, that’s always just really lovely to get to film. And then getting to do some scenes with Chris [Wood] and Mister Mxyzptlk was really fun. We had a blast and were laughing the whole time. There are some big moments that happen that I can’t really talk about that people will be really happy with. It’s like a love letter to our fans for always supporting us and being really positive throughout the years. We get to revisit some of these great moments we’ve had over the course of the series and make some fun new memories. What’s great about the 100th episode is it really feels like the end of a chapter and we can move forward from here.”

Mon-El Returns In Supergirl 100th Episode Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Jordan reminds us, Chris Wood will also be back in this episode. Mon-El has been absent since the third season finale, when he returned to the future to continue on with the Legion of Super-Heroes. You can get a sneak peek at his comeback in the promo images above. Alongside these two though, a pair of former villains will also drop by, likely thanks to the time-traveling part of the plot. Namely, Odette Annable as Reign and Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty.

For more, check out the synopsis below, which teases that the broken friendship between Kara and Lena will be at the heart of the storyline.

Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.

Don’t miss Supergirl 5×13 “It’s a Super Life” this Sunday, February 23rd on The CW.