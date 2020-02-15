Supergirl 100th Episode Photos Reveal Mon-El’s Return

Following Arrow and The Flash, Supergirl becomes the third Arrowverse series to hit 100 episodes next weekend, with the very special “It’s a Super Life.” As the title makes clear, the milestone installment of season 5 will draw inspiration from It’s a Wonderful Life, with a regenerated Mister Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon, replacing season 2’s Peter Gadiot) allowing Kara the chance to view how her life could’ve gone if she had made different choices.

In other words, this is a way for the show to take a nostalgic look back at the Girl of Steel’s journey over the past five years, as well as getting a few old faces back for the occasion. It’s been confirmed that Odette Annable and Sam Witwer will be reprising their roles as Reign and Agent Liberty, but the main returning star of the week is Chris Wood as Mon-El. The hero will apparently travel back from the 31st century in the episode, as teased in these two promo images.

The pics show Mon-El encountering the Super-Friends in the Watchtower, and you can check them out in the gallery below, courtesy of TV Line:

Of course, Mon-El was a regular on the series across season 2 and 3, with his and Kara’s rocky romance forming the backbone of those runs. When we last saw him, though, they had resolved the status of their relationship and the Daxamite prince had returned to his place as one of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the future. Recently, Winn Schott came back to National City from the same period, so Mon-El may drop by because of that. Or to help stop Mxy, as he knows how dangerous he can be.

For more, here’s the synopsis for the episode:

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.

Tomorrow’s episode of Supergirl is 5×12 “Back From the Future: Part Two,” with “It’s a Super Life” airing the following weekend on The CW.