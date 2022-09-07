‘Superman & Lois’: Who has been cast to replace Jordan Elsass’ Jonathan Kent?

Superman & Lois fans experienced quite a shock earlier this summer when it was announced that the actor who played Jonathan Kent in the series, Jordan Elsass, was stepping down from his role as Superman’s son.

Warner Bros. Television cited “personal reasons” as the genesis behind Elsass departure and confirmed that the character would be recast with another actor. Prior to his exit, Elsass opened up on Instagram about his ongoing battle with mental health, sharing that he was “headed to a facility for a month” to get his mental health “back on track.”

Fans of Elsass were understandably saddened by the news of his exit and cautiously curious about who the studio had planned to fill his shoes. After two months of waiting, the actor tapped to continue the role of Jonathan Kent has been revealed, and he’s about as green as it gets in the world of Hollywood.

Who will take up the mantle as the son of Kal-El?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWCwLmevamJ/

The role of Jonathan Kent has been recast with Australian actor, Michael Bishop, according to Deadline.

Bishop acknowledged the news in an Instagram post, captioning it “michael (age 4): ‘i wanna be superman when I grow up’.”

Bishop’s previous works includes the male lead in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin, and the character of Teddy in the Australian series Grace Beside Me. His other works include short films Shelter and Skin Like Bark. Superman & Lois will be his biggest role to date.

As for Jonathan’s storyline in season three of the series — showrunner Tod Helbing shared with fans what they can expect going forward, teasing that Jonathan will be “brought into the fold,” according to TV Line.

“In Episode 3 of Season 1, there’s the beat where Clark shows up at Jonathan’s practice. Originally, he was holding a jacket. The implication was that he was going to take him to the fortress, but it didn’t play that way. It’s like what they say on the boat: ‘This is a family thing.’ The fortress should be for the family. So Jonathan’s definitely going to be brought into the fold in that respect. We’ll see if he gets his own suit, if he follows Nat’s lead, and how it all unfolds. We definitely want to bring Jonathan into that superhero life more than he has been.”

While the resemblance between Bishop and Elsass is there, fans will have to wait and see whether the on-screen chemistry with the other members of the Kent family is to follow. Season three of Superman & Lois has not received an official release date but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. We Got This Covered will update you with more information as it unfolds.