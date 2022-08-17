‘Superman & Lois’ fans left stunned after shocking cast shake-up

The CW’s Arrowverse shows just can’t catch a break. In the wake of Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman being unceremoniously cancelled and The Flash confirmed to be ending with its next season, Superman & Lois is the last one standing. And yet, while fans can rest assured that a third run its on its way, they’ll have to adjust to a major shake-up to the Kent family as star Jordan Elsass has abruptly exited the series, with the character of Jonathan Kent set to be recast.

Our understanding of the situation is limited at this point, but Deadline reports that Elsass failed to check in with the network by the deadline required for the cast to return to Vancouver to start filming. “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast,” Warner Bros. Television announced via a statement to the press.

Across the first two seasons of the show, which features Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Elsass appeared in every episode as Jonathan, one of the couple’s twin teen sons opposite Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent. So to say fans are stunned by this turn of events is putting it mildly.

I'm so devastated over Jordan Elsass leaving. Superman and Lois was my comfort show it just won't be the same without him — read parallel city (@grysonsrichie) August 17, 2022

Elsass has yet to address the situation online, but he has previously opened up about his struggles with his mental health online.

Jordan Elsass' latest insta post was about struggling with mental health back in June, talking about entering a facility for a month. I'm guessing him not returning to Season 3 might have to do with ongoing struggles. I hope he gets well soon. He's fantastic. #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/KHJNF6YQhW — BobaTalks (@BobaTalks) August 17, 2022

In light of that, S&L diehards are wishing him their best.

It’s so sad that Jordan Elsass won’t be playing Jonathan Kent anymore. I wish you well with all your future endeavours Jordan. Thanks for playing the character for 2 seasons. Take care of yourself! We’ll all miss seeing you play Jon. @jordanelsass1 #SupermanAndLois #JonKent — Kayla Bystedt (@missmew95) August 17, 2022

It’s hard to imagine the show without him.

Legit sad to hear this. EVERYONE on the #SupermanAndLois cast is great, but I can’t imagine the Jordan/Jonathan relationship without #JordanElsass. Such great work as Jon Kent.



Whatever the reason – just hope it’s amicable. https://t.co/zjLiN0DLP6 — Humphreything Humphreywhere All At Humps (@DatJohnHumphrey) August 17, 2022

The dynamic between the Kent boys was a highlight for fans.

Jordan Elsass was really good in this role and the dynamic between him and the cast, especially his on-screen brother, Alexander Garfin, fit well



Sad to see that he had to leave for personal reasons. Hope he's doing alright https://t.co/mZDdbzNc9P — ry (@ryan_reflects) August 17, 2022

Even Superman didn’t see this one coming.

Well, uh… This was not a headline I expected to be reading tonight.



Hopefully all is well with Jordan Elsass.#SupermanAndLois https://t.co/9xLPvH6NSF — Spectra (@DeltaHeliolisk) August 17, 2022

There are various rumors circling in the wake of the news, including that Elsass left the production due to anti-vaxx views or that he refused to be part of a bisexual plotline for his character. Neither of these have been sourced with credible evidence at this time, though, so most fans seem to be resolutely on Elsass’ side and not the studio’s.

i don't believe anything put out of jordan elsass. #supermanandlois s2 was horrible, with such a sharp left turn irt story and aesthetic. the superman offices have a history of being liars about the behind the scenes process. he was late to filming? so he was fired? sure. — r d (@rosysulla) August 17, 2022

The entire Superman & Lois fandom right now.

Just found out Jordan Elsass is leaving SUPERMAN & LOIS and Jonathan Kent will be recastpic.twitter.com/1qbS36FEgT — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 17, 2022

Superman & Lois returns to The CW in March 2022.