Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Arrested For Assault And Public Intoxication

Jared Padalecki, best known for his role as Sam Winchester in the hit TV series Supernatural, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning for assault and public intoxication.

Per TMZ, Padalecki now faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, after allegedly striking a bartender and the general manager of Stereotype, a club situated in Austin, Texas. The video footage obtained by TMZ also appears to show the actor wrestle with a friend outside the establishment, before attempting to put him in a headlock. Eventually, Padalecki was restrained by police, and bond has reportedly been set at $15,000.

Neither The CW or Warner Bros. have commented on Padalecki’s arrest at the time of writing, but a source close to production on Supernatural told Yahoo! Entertainment that the altercation “has not impacted the show’s shooting schedule — at least not as of now.”

This arrest comes on the eve of a major career transition for Jared Padalecki, who is about to bid farewell to Sam Winchester and the Supernatural family after a 15-year run. The final season is already well underway, with next Sunday (November 7th) expected to herald the premiere of “Atomic Monsters.” Meanwhile, the actor’s next project, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, is currently in development at The CW.

In the past, Padalecki has opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression, even launching his own charity T-shirt campaign, Always Keep Fighting, in aid of the nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms, which supports people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, we urge you to reach out for help. In Jared Padalecki’s own words, you’re never alone in your struggles.