‘Survivor 47’s most recent blindside is perfectly encapsulated by a ‘Person of Interest’ meme

Survivor’s 47th marooning is delivering in a big way through its first four episodes. And the most recent one, which aired on October 9 on CBS, featured extreme chaos perfectly illustrated by a popular Person of Interest meme. Warning: spoilers for episode 4 are below.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Lavo had the displeasure of being the first tribe this season to attend Tribal Council with host Jeff Probst this season. Kishan Patel, Genevieve Mushaluk, Teeny Chirichillo, Sol Yi, and Rome Cooney dropped the immunity challenge thanks to Rome and Genevieve’s inability to solve a puzzle.

By the time day 8 wrapped, Kishan joined his former tribemate, Aysha Welch, at Ponderosa as the fourth castaway sent packing. How the result unfolded was, for lack of a better term, absolute insanity. And this meme encapsulates it:

The meme, taken from the five-season CBS crime drama Person of Interest, shows the danger more than half the tribe was in before the vote, and who ultimately sealed Kishan’s fate. Let’s break this down.

Sol’s closest ally was Aysha. He was bamboozled during episode 3’s vote when Kishan, Rome, Teeny, and Genevieve took her out, and it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Sol. Rome didn’t pull any punches either. He made it clear Sol was the odd man out. He stalked Sol’s every move, and by wielding his steal-a-vote advantage, Rome threatened him (or as Rome said, gave him an ultimatum). He told Sol that if he offered up his Shot in the Dark, he wouldn’t take his vote at their next Tribal Council.

Offended by Rome’s gameplay, Sol naturally declined the offer. Rome made it clear to his alliance that he wanted Sol gone, but there was more at play.

Kishan was ready to eliminate Rome, who was no longer protected by a hidden immunity idol. He viewed it as the perfect time to vote out the half-mastermind, half-loose-cannon. He roped in Sol, Teeny, and Genevieve. Although the first two were down, Genevieve had other plans. From what we saw in the edit, Kishan had suggested to Rome that Genevieve’s name be floated to Sol as a decoy target. And she wasn’t having it.

Further, Rome was her closest ally and presumably an effective shield. Sending Rome packing didn’t behoove Genevieve’s game. So, she told Rome about Kishan’s master plan, painting the target onto him.

Everything was lined up perfectly for Genevieve and Rome to take a shot. Teeny had lost her vote during the episode’s Journey, and Rome was holding the steal-a-vote. They looped in Sol, who was still reeling from Rome’s warpath.

As history has it, Rome took the blindsided Kishan’s vote as the powerless Teeny watched in horror. Rome wrote Kishan’s name down twice, while Genevieve and Sol followed suit, dashing Kishan’s million-dollar dream. Lavo’s dynamics are up in the air heading into episode 5. It’s clear Sol was forced to work with Genevieve and his mortal enemy, Rome. Teeny is seemingly on the outs. Who knows what will happen if they lose their third immunity challenge in a row?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy