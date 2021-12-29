A successful Los Angeles business manager whose clients included the estate of Tupac Shakur and the Kardashians is the victim of a suspected homicide.

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, 55, was reported to authorities as missing on Dec. 22. The next day, officers discovered a deceased Kukawski in her vehicle parked in the street of the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in the Simi Valley. According to a local report, she was discovered with a stab wound in the trunk.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, and authorities arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Baker, 49, and charged him with Kukawski’s murder. Police allege Barker may have murdered her in her house and then moved her to the car before driving it to Simi Valley to ditch it.

Here’s the full statement from the LAPD.

Kukawski was an entertainment manager at Boulevard Management, where the agency handles monetary issues for entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs. She worked with clients like Kanye West, the estate of Tupac Shakur, Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashians.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard’s Todd Bozick told Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Kukawski was reportedly well-loved in the industry, and one associate described her as a hard-working” and “a straight shooter,” according to Variety.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550.