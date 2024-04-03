‘SWAT’ season 7 episode 7 release date, confirmed



A couple of television network shows were pushed aside by March Madness at CBS, and sadly, that included S.W.A.T.

Core fans of this action series are still struggling to accept that this series is coming to a close, despite the fact that it has been a huge success for the CBS network. The program, which shares the same universe with the FX crime serial drama, The Shield, has been on somewhat of a final tour this season for some of its fan-favorite characters. Given that the next episode of the drama series is finally in sight, here’s what you can expect from the next release.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

S.W.A.T.’s compelling narrative and action sequences are what really make it stand out from other law enforcement series. Episode 6, dubbed “Escape,” saw tensions rise as a thrilling twist unfolded, leaving fans on the edge. Luca finally returned, although that too was short-lived, as the episode finished with Luca’s destiny hanging in the balance. After a failed robbery went bad, he took three shots to the chest. Elsewhere, Deacons’ intentions to retire are also set in motion, with Hondo and the squad embarking on yet another action-packed mission.

The official summary of the upcoming episode is titled “Last Call,” and the official synopsis reads, “After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible; Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag; Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue.” Evidently, this hints at a possible action bumper scene, which will result in the identity of the shooter being revealed.

The NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament, also referred to as “March Madness,” is regrettably to blame for the interruption in the S.W.A.T. series’ release schedule. Nonetheless, the basketball games that were scheduled for live CBS coverage are set to conclude on Monday, April 8.

The seventh episode of S.W.A.T., which was officially announced by the CBS network, will finally return on Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. This was planned because March Madness will be nearing its final four rounds at that time, cutting down on the number of participants to just four, which will result in less screen time for the program.

This season, the show will also only have 13 episodes available, as opposed to its typical 22 episodes. You can catch S.W.A.T. season 7 on FuboTV, Paramount Plus, Roku, and of course, CBS.