‘S.W.A.T.’ season 7 release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Police procedurals and adjacent series are some of the most popular shows on television, and S.W.A.T. is hard at work smacking down the competition. The longstanding CBS series may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but its fans have remained largely happy over a full six seasons of the action drama.

Based around both the 1975 television series and the 2003 film of the same name, the 2017 series has easily surpassed its predecessors to become the most popular version of S.W.A.T. so far. Its headed into its seventh and final season in 2024, leaving fans with one last chance to get their fill of the action-packed series.

S.W.A.T.‘s final chapter is headed to screens sooner than many of its fans expected. The series polished off its penultimate season in May of 2023, following in a trend that’s stayed constant across the show’s run. Previous seasons typically saw the show start between September and November and conclude in May, but the show’s final season is switching things up. Its aiming for a start date much earlier in the year, leaving fans with an unexpectedly quick Feb. 16 release date. That will see the show conclude much earlier than usual, after it makes its way through the 13-episode season.

What to expect from the season 7 S.W.A.T. plot

Quite a bit of the plot in season 7 of S.W.A.T. is still under wraps, but we do know a few vital details about what to expect from the show. We know that the season premiere will take the story over the border and into Mexico, where Hondo and his team are headed to apprehend a suspect.

Apart from that, details are still scarce. Its all but guaranteed to be well worth a watch for longtime fans of the show, however, as S.W.A.T. gives its viewers one last chance to say goodbye to the longstanding series.

Casting lineup for S.W.A.T. season 7

Many of the same actors S.W.A.T. fans have come to love across six seasons of content will be making a return for the show’s final season. Series lead Shemar Moore was always a guarantee — is it even S.W.A.T. without him? — but he’ll be joined by a lineup of people that help make the show what it is.

They include series staples like Jay Harrington, returning as David Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan, and Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks. Several other regulars will be returning in recurring roles, stepping back from the leading position they took in previous seasons but tagging along to see the show off. Actors like Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson fall into this camp, and will be joined be several newcomers — or previous favorites who are taking on larger roles, like Anna Enger Ritch and Rochelle Aytes.

Where to watch season 7 of S.W.A.T.

Fans looking to say goodbye to the action drama can do so as the show airs over on CBS — where its slated to drop episodes weekly at 8pm on Friday nights. Or they can wait patiently for the show to arrive on Netflix and Hulu — alongside previous seasons of the show — which will probably take a good few months following its conclusion on CBS. Still, patient fans should see the series arrive on streaming by the Fall.